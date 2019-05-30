Saskatoon man taken to hospital with gunshot wound

A man has been taken to hospital after he was shot early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police responded to a call to a residence in the 200 block of Avenue V South where they found the 33-year-old man.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.