Saskatoon man taken to hospital with gunshot wound
Saskatoon police say a man was found on the 200 block of Avenue V South suffering from a gunshot wound on Thursday.
A man has been taken to hospital after he was shot early Thursday morning, according to police.
Police responded to a call to a residence in the 200 block of Avenue V South where they found the 33-year-old man.
The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police do not have any suspects and continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.