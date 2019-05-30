Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon man taken to hospital with gunshot wound
Saskatoon·New

Saskatoon police say a man was found on the 200 block of Avenue V South suffering from a gunshot wound on Thursday.

CBC News ·
Police were called to the 200 block of Avenue V South Thursday morning where they found a man who had been shot. (Albert Couillard/CBC)

A man has been taken to hospital after he was shot early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police responded to a call to a residence in the 200 block of Avenue V South where they found the 33-year-old man. 

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

