'Couldn't do anything but sit and watch': Saskatoon man recounts cruise ship's deadly collision with tour boat

Adrian Johnson of Saskatoon and his wife Rebecca were lounging on the top deck of the Viking Sigyn when he heard the "grinding" sound of their river cruise ship colliding with ... something.

"I thought we had hit a canoe and that some teenagers were out in a canoe, ran in front, thought they could dodge the big boat and we hit them," he said.

The truth was even worse.

The 95-cabin Sigyn, which had just touched off for the night in the waters off Budapest, Hungary, had collided with the Hableany ("Mermaid") sightseeing boat. The crash on May 29 killed 19 South Korean passengers on the smaller boat, which capsized and quickly sank.

Several other people aboard the Hableany remained missing as of Friday.

'I could see people in the water'

Johnson learned the tragic details later, mostly from media reports.

"It's sobering," said the 48-year-old, who is an experienced traveller.

"One of the things that affected me the most is that it happened so quickly and it was such an awful event for that other boat and, in the end, not much of a big deal for our boat."

Adrian Johnson and his wife Rebecca were aboard the larger river cruise ship when the collision occurred. (Adrian Johnson)

It was only Day 2 of the cruise, and the ship's first day of sailing on the Danube River.

The night was dark and rainy, Johnson said. He and his wife had gone to the windowed top-deck lounge after dinner to get a good look as their 135-metre cruise ship passed the lit-up Hungarian parliament buildings.

Moments before the crash, the Johnsons took this photo of the Hungarian parliament buildings off the Danube River. (Adrian Johnson)

Then, they felt and heard the "grinding," said Johnson, speaking Thursday from a hotel in Prague.

"There was quite a commotion. Lots of people making lots of noise at the front. Some of them came back and said we just hit a boat and there's people in the water," he said. "That's when I got up and stood and looked down and I could see two people in the water and three life-preservers in the water."

Johnson said it's disturbing to think that, at that very moment, the other boat was quickly filling up with water.

"I absolutely couldn't do anything other than just sit and watch."

Captain arrested

Police have now arrested the Ukrainian captain of the cruise ship, who was also involved in a crash in the Netherlands two months ago, Budapest's chief prosecution office said Thursday.

Rescue and recovery efforts continue for eight other South Koreans and one more member of the two-person Hungarian crew who were aboard the Hableany, which sank within seconds of being hit by the Sigyn.

Only seven people, all from the 33-member tourist group, are known to have survived the catastrophe.

A massive crane named Clark Adam is pictured after its arrival to the Margaret Bridge, the scene of the deadly boat collision in Budapest. (Zoltan Balogh/MTI via The Associated Press)

Johnson said the experience hasn't turned him off cruising. But it has made him think about the precariousness of life.

"It reinforces to me that you should always just keep in mind that things can change in a minute," he said.

"None of those South Koreans who got on that other boat thought that was the boat ride that was going to kill them."