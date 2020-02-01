Man injured by machete in Friday night robbery
Saskatoon police are investigating after a man was robbed on Friday evening.
Police say the man sustained minor injuries after being robbed by two suspects
According to police, the 26-year-old was walking with another man in the area of Avenue O and 20th Street around 9:00 p.m. CST when he was jumped by two suspects.
The victim was punched and slashed by a machete. He sustained minor injuries.
The suspects got away with $70.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.
