Man injured by machete in Friday night robbery
Saskatoon

Saskatoon police are investigating after a man was robbed on Friday evening.

Police say the man sustained minor injuries after being robbed by two suspects

The victim in Friday night's robbery sustained minor injuries. (CBC)

According to police, the 26-year-old was walking with another man in the area of Avenue O and 20th Street around 9:00 p.m. CST when he was jumped by two suspects.

The victim was punched and slashed by a machete. He sustained minor injuries. 

The suspects got away with $70.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers. 

