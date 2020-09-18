Saskatoon man gets vintage typewriter as gift from Tom Hanks
Thom Cholowski is one of the only people in North America who still repairs typewriters
A Saskatoon man has received a special gift from movie star Tom Hanks.
Saskatoon's Thom Cholowski is one of the last people in North America who knows how to repair typewriters.
Hanks is a huge typewriter enthusiast. Recently, Cholowski typed a letter to Hanks thanking him for his advocacy of the technology.
Hanks responded, typing a personal letter to Cholowski.
Then this week, Cholowski received a courier package. Hanks had sent him a 1940 Remington Noiseless typewriter.
"It's in immaculate condition. It's a wonderful typewriter and I'm very honoured to receive it," Cholowski said.
Cholowski said he's already used it several times, and will find a place of honour in his home to display it.
"Well, I always thought Mr. Hanks was a stand up fellow. This reaffirmed that he is the genuine person that we all like to believe he is," he said.
