Saskatoon man gets vintage typewriter as gift from Tom Hanks

A Saskatoon man has received a special gift from movie star Tom Hanks.

Saskatoon's Thom Cholowski is one of the last people in North America who knows how to repair typewriters.

Hanks is a huge typewriter enthusiast. Recently, Cholowski typed a letter to Hanks thanking him for his advocacy of the technology.

Hanks responded, typing a personal letter to Cholowski.

Then this week, Cholowski received a courier package. Hanks had sent him a 1940 Remington Noiseless typewriter.

"It's in immaculate condition. It's a wonderful typewriter and I'm very honoured to receive it," Cholowski said.

Movie star Tom Hanks sent this gift — a 1940 Remington typewriter — to Saskatoon's Thom Cholowski. (Don Somers/CBC)

Cholowski said he's already used it several times, and will find a place of honour in his home to display it.

"Well, I always thought Mr. Hanks was a stand up fellow. This reaffirmed that he is the genuine person that we all like to believe he is," he said.