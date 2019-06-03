Saskatoon man gets 16 months for trying to arrange sex with mother and 11-year-old daughter on Craigslist

A Saskatoon man who used the website Craigslist to try and arrange sex with a mother and her 11-year-old daughter is going to jail.

Brendan Olynick was sentenced to 16 months behind bars on Friday in provincial court by Judge Sanjeev Anand.

He'll be on probation for three years once he's out.

Olynick was found guilty March 1 in Saskatoon provincial court of inviting sexual touching of a person under the age of 16.

In a written decision, Judge Anand rejected Olynick's claim that it was fantasy role playing and that he had only wanted to have sex with the mother.

Olynick had advertised on the website Craigslist in December, 2017 seeking a mother and daughter willing to meet. An RCMP officer working undercover replied to his ad.

"Mr. Olynick's position is that he engaged in these communications with the police officer in order to facilitate a sexual encounter with her, not her child, and that the arrangement concerning the child constituted fantasy role play," Anand wrote.