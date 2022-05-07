Saskatoon man facing firearm and drug trafficking charges after 8-month police investigation

A 23-year-old man is facing charges after an eight-month investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service guns and gangs unit.

The man was arrested on May 4. The charges he is facing include trafficking firearms and cocaine, unauthorized possession of firearms, unsafe storage of firearms, possession of firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say officers found a loaded handgun and money in a bag underneath the driver's seat during a traffic stop.

A warrant was issued for a home in the 400 block of Edmund Park in Saskatoon and home in Marcelin, Sask., about 85 kilometres north of the city.

Police found guns including eight rifles, four converted flare guns, three loaded handguns and a shotgun.

Officers also seized thousands of rounds of ammunition, high capacity magazines and silencers. Police say there was evidence of guns being modified, including sawed barrels and stocks.

Police say they also found miscellaneous gun parts, crossbows, body armour, a conducted energy weapon and a small amount of cocaine.