Saskatoon police say parking lot drug deal led seizure of guns, drugs and $10K

A 35-year-old Saskatoon man is facing more than 50 charges after a bust by the Saskatoon Police Service Drug Unit.

Investigators saw what looked like drug trafficking in a restaurant parking lot on the 3100 block of Preston Avenue South in Saskatoon around 7 p.m. Saturday, according to a police news release.

Two men were arrested on scene. One had a baggie of cocaine and was charged with possession, police said.

The other had mobile phones, $450 cash and 15 small bags of cocaine, according to police.

Officers then searched a home on Willis Crescent and found $10,500 cash, 741 fentanyl pills, six kilograms of magic mushrooms, 30 grams of crack cocaine, seven guns including two restricted rifles and ammunition, police said.

The 35-year-old man is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, MDMA, psilocybin, fentanyl and steroids, possession of meth, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000 and 45 firearm-related charges.