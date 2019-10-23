Saskatoon man denies plying high school teens with drugs, cash and cigarettes for sex

Alexander Tokaryk confirmed Thursday that he struck up relationships with two teenage high school girls in Saskatoon last year using the popular social media app, Snapchat.

But that's the only point of agreement between the testimony Wednesday from the two complainants and the narrative presented Thursday by Tokaryk.

Tokaryk is on trial at Court of Queen's Bench in Saskatoon, charged with seven counts of internet child luring and drug trafficking. Police allege that between April and November of 2018, Tokaryk used the social media app Snapchat to contact young women under the age of 17 and then arrange for sexual favours.

The girls, who were 16 at the time of the alleged offences, claim that Tokaryk used drugs, cash and cigarettes to solicit sexual favours.

Tokaryk, now 25, said that he had consensual sex with both girls, that he offered no inducements and that both said that they were 18.

Making sense of what happened last year is complicated by the medium through which the three communicated. Snapchat is an app that allows users to send text and photos, but those messages and photos are automatically deleted after a recipient opens them.

This means there is no timecoded evidence for defence lawyer Meagan Ward and prosecutor Lana Morelli to draw upon to support, or refute, the oral testimony.

Tokaryk said that he met the first complainant when he approached her on Snapchat with a friend request after seeing her in a friend's post.

She accepted.

"She presented herself as a senior in high school. It was a very flirtatious exchange," he said of their first online encounter.

They agreed to meet in person over the noon hour that same day.

"I basically asked if she was down to hook-up and she said yeah," he said.

He said that first meeting, at his apartment, ended with both performing oral sex on each other. He said they did not communicate for ten days, then messaged again on Snapchat.

Tokaryk said it did not go well.

"She accused me of giving her a yeast infection. When I said those were not transmittable, she took that as me saying that she is stupid," he said.

Tokaryk met the second complainant under similar circumstances. The difference, he said, is that they communicated every other day on Snapchat for two weeks before meeting in person.

Their relationship resulted in sexual intercourse.

Tokaryk said he did not provide either complainant with ecstasy, marijuana or heroin, as he is accused of doing. He said that he did not pay for sex, or use cigarettes and drugs to solicit favours.