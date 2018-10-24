Saskatoon police deliver letters urging unlicensed pot sellers to comply with law

Saskatoon police are delivering letters asking cannabis dispensaries that don't have government-issued permits to voluntarily comply with the law.

The letter, which is being delivered to four businesses in Saskatoon Wednesday, asks owners to examine whether their business is legal under federal and provincial law. The latter allows sales of recreational marijuana by retailers that have permits from the provincial government.

"If it is determined that your business is not in compliance with existing legislation, enforcement action will follow," reads the letter signed by Detective Superintendent Dave Haye.

Possession of recreational marijuana became legal across Canada on Oct. 17. The Saskatchewan government issued 51 retail permits to sellers across the province.

Saskatoon Police Service said the four businesses it is delivering letters to on Wednesday do not have provincial permits.

"The SPS will investigate the sale of illicit cannabis in an effort to ensure the safety and security of the community while ensuring those who use cannabis for medical or recreational purposes have access to safe and legitimate sources," reads the letter.

Business owners are invited to contact Haye if they want to discuss the matter in person.