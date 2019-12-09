Ammunition, $13K in cash seized in Saskatoon cocaine trafficking bust

Cocaine trafficking charges have been laid following a bust in Saskatoon's Lakewood neighbourhood.

It follows an investigation by the police service's drug unit, police said in a release.

A tactical support unit raided two suites of an apartment building in the 300 block of Herold Road on Thursday evening after earlier witnessing illegal drug transactions elsewhere, police said.

Police said they seized almost 2,500 rounds of ammunition, more than $13,000 in cash, nearly 60 grams of crack cocaine and about 1.2 kg of a cutting agent known as powdered buff.

Two men, aged 25 and 30, have been arrested and face several charges, including trafficking cocaine, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, and possession of a prohibited device.