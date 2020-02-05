'We try to stay positive': Saskatoon family struggles to cope with son's costly medical needs

Sylvie Fortier-Kot says she and her family need help to pay for medical treatment for her son, Kayden.

The eight-year-old boy has been diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that causes serious digestive issues and has left him with severe disabilities.

Now, the family is fundraising for different therapies for Kayden — as well as back surgery in Montreal to fix his scoliosis, or curved spine.

She said it's a lot for one family to take.

"We try to stay positive," she said. "Obviously, it's very difficult. It puts a huge financial strain on our family."

Fortier-Kot has been fighting for her son for years. In 2016, she fought the provincial government for money to pay for his visits to a clinic in the United States.

She estimates the family has paid for anywhere between $300,000 to $400,000 of medical expenses over the years, including 20 trips out of the country.

In the meantime, the family is getting by with fundraisers to pay for their mounting expenses. This week, the family is getting a signed jersey from the Saskatchewan Rush that will be auctioned off at a build-your-own-burger fundraising night.

Kayden was born with a rare genetic disorder that causes serious digestive issues and global development delays. (Don Somers/CBC)

"We're really thankful to the Saskatchewan rush for partnering up and supporting Kayden," she said. "It means so much to us to have that support from one of our local teams."

While the province eventually said it would pay for the treatment back in 2016, Fortier-Kot said the province eventually only paid for a small portion of their expenses.

She said she has recently reached out to Health Minister Jim Reiter for help.

"I think that it's urgent," she said. "And I really hope that he gets back to me because we do need to sit down and have a conversation with him because we need to be better for our kiddos."

While the ordeal has been difficult for the family, Fortier-Kot said it's still been worth it.

"Unfortunately, it's sad to say, but if we had not done that, then Kayden would probably not be with us today."

"And I say that lightly, but it's the absolute hundred percent truth."

Calls to the Ministry of Health were not immediately returned.

The fundraiser for Kayden will be held at the Travelodge Hotel in Saskatoon on Friday at 7 p.m.