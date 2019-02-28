Family of teen killed by drunk driver donates piano to high school in his memory

J.P. Haughey's cousins play at the feet of a baby grand piano in the gymnasium of Bethlehem High School as hundreds of students watch.

The little girls never got to meet their cousin, though one — Jaina Patrise — shares his initials. J.P. [James Paul] was killed by a drunk driver on his way to track practice in 2014.

Marilou Haughey, J.P.'s mother, said she and her husband used to delight in hearing their son play piano. The teenager had been only one exam away from becoming a piano teacher.

The Haughey home is quiet these days. J.P.'s room remains untouched, with the book he was reading still sitting on his bed.

J.P. attended classes — and made an impact on students and staff — at Bethlehem Catholic High School. After his death, his parents made it a mission to raise funds and donate a piano to the school.

"We said in our hearts to try and raise enough money to buy a baby grand," said his mother, Marilou.

'If I have to sleep on top of it then I will'

J.P. Haughey was killed by a drunk driver in 2014. (Submitted to CBC)

Before J.P. learned to drive he often asked his mother to take him to Long and McQuade, a music store in Saskatoon, to look at the instruments. He was pulled toward the baby grand every visit.

"Sometimes you look around and there's people there listening. That's what he does — look a bit, go back to the piano," Marilou said.

J.P. wanted a piano so badly that when Marilou told him it would cost thousands and thousands of dollars and possibly wouldn't even fit in the house, he told her that wasn't a problem.

"He said, 'If I have to sleep on top of it then I will do that.' "

There is plenty of room for the instrument at Bethlehem.

Darcie Lich used to teach J.P. band class and now coordinates Fine Arts Education for the school district. She said J.P. still stands out in her mind.

"He was so much fun. Generating relationships with students is always so important, and with J.P.. it was never a forced one," Lich said.

He would often be late to class, strolling in with a cup of coffee in his hand. Lich told him once he'd better not be late again without a coffee for her. The next time, he had two cups.

"That was the last time I saw J.P.," Lich told students during the ceremony held by the school to accept the Haughey's donation.

It was his passion, it was his love. And we would just like to extend it to other children who have the same passion in music. - Marilou Haughey

'In everyone's mind and heart'

Most of the students at Thursday's ceremony weren't classmates of J.P.'s, but many who were came back to Bethlehem High to support the school and his family.

Some still drop by to chat with Marilou and Alex, just like they did when their son was alive.

His legacy is still felt and preserved at the school.

"I think it will always be in everyone's mind and heart," said Emma Schaan, a Grade 10 at Bethlehem.

She said that even though she didn't know J.P., his experience has highlighted the danger of drunk driving.

"I definitely think that the presentation today will help against that," she said.

The Haughey family fundraised for a baby grand piano after their son died in 2014. They donated it to his high school, Bethlehem Catholic, in Saskatoon. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Two other students from Bethlehem Catholic High School — Sarah Wensley and Kara Mitsuing — were in the vehicle with J.P. when a drunk driver crashed into them. Wensley also died and Mitsuing was seriously injured.

Cheyann Peeteetuce was sentenced to six years in prison minus 20 months of credit for the time she served prior to sentencing. A teenage passenger in the vehicle Peeteetuce was driving was given the maximum sentence of three years.

The Haugheys say they've found purpose in remembering J.P., even if this is not a path they would ever have chosen.

"It was his passion, it was his love. And we would just like to extend it to other children who have the same passion in music," Marilou said.

The school's staff and students will make good use of the piano, according to J.P.'s former band teacher.

"For most students, they will never have the opportunity to play on a grand piano because they're not going to be something you find in everybody's living room. So they have an instrument of that calibre and that opportunity in a classroom," Lich said.

While the donation was about music and J.P.'s passion for playing, preventing impaired driving is very much still a part of the Haugheys' message.

"I'm not a public speaker. You know we're not really good at that. But if if that's what it takes to have that mindset to change the attitude of people driving impaired, then we will do whatever we can," Alex Haughey, J.P.'s father, said.

"We don't want to see another parent having to go through what we go through. The piano today is is a gift from James."