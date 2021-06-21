Saskatoon to rename John A. Macdonald Road following unanimous vote by councillors

Saskatoon city council voted unanimously Monday to rename John A. Macdonald Road as a way to acknowledge the ongoing harm in the community from the residential school system and the role Macdonald played in that.

"The generations of the future will look back on this decision and believe it is the right one," said Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark Monday during the council meeting.

Next steps include consulting with Indigenous community leaders, residential school survivors, Elders and knowledge keepers on the new name.

Coun. David Kirton, who initiated the motion, will also be going door-to-door to notify residents who live on the road of the name change.

"I'm asking residents of this road to open our hearts to our Indigenous neighbours. It's not everything we can do, but it's one thing," Kirton said.

City council also approved the development of a legacy review, which will look at the full spectrum of the city's "colonial past practices" that need to change.