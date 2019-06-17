Skip to Main Content
Impaired driving charges pending after crash on Broadway Bridge
Saskatoon

Saskatoon police have arrested a 25-year-old woman after a serious crash on the Broadway Bridge.

Fire crews had to use winch to pull vehicle away from concrete barrier

CBC News ·
Firefighters had to pull a car away from a concrete barrier after a serious crash on the Broadway Bridge Sunday afternoon. (Submitted by Saskatoon Fire Department)

Saskatoon police have arrested a 25-year-old woman after a serious crash on the Broadway Bridge on Sunday.

The two-vehicle collision sent one vehicle into a concrete barrier.

Firefighters had to use a winch to pull the vehicle away from the side of the bridge and free a person trapped inside.

Southbound traffic on the bridge was temporarily closed while the scene was cleared.

Police said a 77-year-old man and 76-year-old woman were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending against the woman for impaired driving.

