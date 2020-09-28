Saskatoon city council slated to vote Monday night on contentious affordable housing project

In their last public hearing before the Nov. 9 municipal election, Saskatoon city councillors are scheduled Monday night to vote on rezoning land that would allow a contentious affordable housing project in the Blairmore suburban centre to move ahead.

The Métis-led Camponi Housing Corporation is proposing a complex at 727 and 803 Hart Road that would include more than 150 affordable rental homes and necessary supports, including a daycare, retail stores, Wi-Fi hotspots and spaces available to the wider public.

While priority would be given to Métis applicants, units will also be available for other Indigenous people as well as non-Indigenous people.

More letters — most of them expressing concerns — have streamed into city council in the lead-up to Monday night's 6 p.m. hearing. In addition, more than 160 area residents have signed a petition against the rezoning.

The concerns expressed in the latest wave of letters touch on areas common to previous rezoning debates: decreased property values, density, traffic flow and homeowners' surprise and disappointment that the land could be rezoned when they bought their homes on the assumption the land would remain zoned as is (in this case, as low to medium density).

Camponi is planning more than 150 rental units. (Camponi)

Some people also wrote that Camponi has not answered all questions about its plans.

The councillor for Ward 3, Ann Iwanchuk, has said she will seek other councillors' support Monday to delay the rezoning the decision to allow for more time to evaluate the project — a decision that could potentially offset Camponi's plan to put piles in the ground this winter.

The writers of new letters posted to the council agenda Monday also expressed fears about increased vandalism, more crime and the future "ghetto"-ization of the project.

Michael Jones wrote that "the local area does not need another community within two other communities and a thriving business area."

Jones instead suggested a "prime location" for the project: a new building built on the downtown lot where the Saskatoon Fire Department ordered the closing of the City Centre Inn due to unhealthy living conditions earlier this year.

"Get the construction company to approach the owners of the motel and purchase it, demolish it and build their new community there. It will be closer (walking distance) to many of the services and facilities that they will need," Jones wrote.

Toby Esterby, Camponi's executive director, spoke out against some of the concerns last week, saying they betrayed an "antiquated viewpoint" on race and inclusion. He said the project was located in Blairmore so that its tenants would have access to the nearby amenities.

One city councillor, Ward 1's Darren Hill, decried some of the negative criticisms on Twitter over the weekend.

She is spot on! ⬇️⬇️⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/TmU4PnIj0f">https://t.co/TmU4PnIj0f</a> —@darrenhill1

Voices of support

New voices of support have emerged for the project, meanwhile, including the North Saskatoon Business Association (NSBA).

"To impede a project that will most certainly be given a green light would be as unfortunate as it is unnecessary," wrote Keith Moen, the NSBA's executive director. "The adage that time is money is true at any time, but is even more accentuated during this global economic crisis, as an unnecessary delay could potentially have negative consequences in terms of accessibility to current federal government programs."

The project also has the blessing of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, the Saskatoon chapter of the John Howard Society and the Métis Addictions Council of Saskatchewan, as well as city administrators.

Laura Hicks has asked to address councillors on Monday night. She lives across the street from the site of the proposed development.

Area resident Laura Hicks said she supports the project. (Submitted/Laura Hicks)

"I support it because I support people's access to safe affordable housing and I don't support people's racist stereotypes and biases towards Métis and First Nations people," she said in an email to CBC News.

"This neighborhood is a wonderful place for an affordable housing development. There is access to amenities, bus routes, schools, leisure centres and walking paths. Access to safe affordable housing is a basic human right and this development is helping people achieve this."