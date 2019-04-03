Saskatoon house fire keeps firefighters busy

Firefighters in Saskatoon were busy knocking back a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire department received a call on the 400 block of Avenue C South around 4:30 p.m. CST.

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke filling the interior of the house and billowing out the roof.

They were able to get into the house within minutes and put out the fire.

No one was inside at the time. Utilities had previously been disconnected to the home.

A fire investigator was on scene, although the fire's cause has not been determined and a damage estimate is not available.