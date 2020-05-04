Saskatoon house fire intentionally started, says investigator

The Saskatoon Fire Department says a house fire on Sunday was intentionally started.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 400 block of Avenue S South. at about 11 a.m. CST.

A 911 call reported heavy black smoke coming out of the boarded up building.

Firefighters sprayed down the outside of the building before breaking down the door to get inside.

They found a small fire burning inside. No one was in the building at the time.

A fire investigator concluded the fire was set intentionally, although have not confirmed if it was arson.

The fire also damaged a nearby home which was also vacant. Damage is estimated at approximately $10,000.

No injuries in second fire on Sunday

Firefighters were also called to another fire on the 1200 block of 11th Street just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Everyone inside the home had gotten out of the building safely. Black smoke was billowing out of the rear of the house.

Firefighters quickly put out a small fire burning inside.

An investigator is working to determine the cause of that fire.