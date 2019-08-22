'This is dragging on too long,' says judge in Children's Hospital construction death trial

The trial into the death of a young construction worker who died at a major Saskatoon building site likely won't wrap until early 2020 — nearly four years after the man's death.

Eric Ndayishimiye, 21, was working at the construction site of Saskatoon's Jim Pattison Children's Hospital on July 21, 2016, when a 1,134-kilogram table cart, also called a construction lift, fell and struck him, court has heard.

A co-worker had moved the bulky equipment on his own, despite oral instructions calling for at least two workers to do so.

Two Calgary-based companies are being tried in the judge-only proceeding:

Pilosio Canada Inc., the supplier of the table cart, is charged with failing to ensure the equipment was safe when used with instructions.

Banff Constructors Ltd. — a subcontractor to the general contractor on the site, Graham Construction — is charged with failing to ensure the use, handling and transport of equipment was done "in a manner that protects the health and safety of workers," as well as not providing instruction, training and supervision necessary to protect Ndayishimiye's health.

The trial began on August 12 but was adjourned Thursday to Oct 1. so that the Crown lawyer, Buffy Rodgers, can review an export report that will be submitted as evidence by David Myrol, the lawyer for Banff Constructors.

The report, written by a professor of engineering, will claim that the lift supplied by Pilosio Canada was faulty. Graham Construction — which is not on trial — has already told CBC News that Pilosio's Italian parent company manufactured "a manifestly faulty product."

The trial is then scheduled to pause again until Dec. 19, when Rodgers is expected to wrap the Crown's case. After that Myrol and the lawyer for Pilosio Canada, Jonathan Frustaglio, will mount their defences.

After Myrol previewed his "damaging" expert witness, Frustaglio applied to have the two cases "severed," so that each company would be tried separately.

The legal manoeuvring has had Judge Brent Klause commenting repeatedly on the dragged-out nature of the trial, which was originally expected to last three weeks.

"We have to get this done. This is dragging on too long," Klause said Thursday.

Eric Ndayishimiye, 21, wanted to be an actor, his family has said. (Submitted)

Evidence from uncooperative eyewitness allowed

Klause did make a key decision about the Crown's evidence before the case was adjourned Thursday.

Early in the trial, court heard the audio of two statements made by Gerard McLaren after Ndayishimiye died. McLaren is the worker who moved the lift by himself, court has heard. He also helped lift the equipment off of Ndayishimiye's body.

Rodgers has called McLaren an "uncooperative" witness, saying he has refused to appear in court even via video or phone. McLaren current lives in Ireland.

McLaren gave his statements to two occupational health and safety investigators. Since the statements were given without McLaren being under oath, the evidence had to be tested under a voir dire — a trial within a trial reserved for ruling on whether particular evidence can be accepted during a trial.

'He only blames himself'

Klause accepted the statements as evidence Thursday, partly because he felt McLaren's account was "central to completing the narrative," partly because he felt McLaren was truthful even though he was not under oath.

Klause pointed out that a foreman and "fellow Irishman" accompanied McLaren during his first statement, and that he doubted McLaren would have lied under such circumstances.

While Klause pointed out that McLaren won't ever be directly cross-examined by the lawyers for Banff Constructors and Pilosio Canada, McLaren never implicated anyone else in his statements anyway, he said.

"He only blames himself," said Klause of McLaren.

An instruction sheet provided the manufacturer of the lift, Pilosio, calls for two people to assemble the lift. But a former sales rep for Pilosio's supply arm has conceded that the written instructions did not clearly specify that the lift should be moved by at least two people. (Pilosio/court exhibit)

No on-site training for lift: witness

Jonathan Frustaglio, the lawyer for Pilosio Canada, has seized on the chain-of-possession for the lift during the trial.

Graham Construction gave Banff Constructors the construction lift "without the knowledge or consent of Pilosio," and in direct contravention of Pilosio Canada's contract with Graham Construction, Frustaglio said.

The trial has heard from Banff Constructors employees who worked at the site. One said there was no on-site training provided for how to operate the lift.

Workers testified that the carts arrived on the site disassembled. Workers figured out how to put them together and, once they were assembled, had to jury-rig safety pins for the units because they came with pieces missing.

The workers also testified that it was common knowledge in their work group that it took two workers to move the cart and that they were never to remove two pins at once because it made the unit unstable.