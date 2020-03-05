Family confirm Ally Witchekan as city's latest homicide victim

Family are confirming that 28-year-old Ally Witchekan is Saskatoon's latest homicide victim.

She worked for the past nine years at Fire Creek Gas on 20th Street. Tiffany Witchekan found out about her sister's death on Wednesday.

"She never missed work, was never late for work, and then when we got a call that she didn't show up for work without calling, we knew something was wrong," she said.

Police did not identify Witchekan, but said in a Thursday news release that they found the body of a 28-year-old woman at a home in the 500 block Geary Crescent on Wednesday afternoon.

Tiffany Witchekan and staff at Fire Creek were uniform in their praise of the young woman. They describe her as outgoing, caring and fun to be around.

Ally Witchekan, 28, was found dead in a home on in the 500 block of Geary Crescent in Saskatoon on March 4, 2020. (Ally Witchekan/Facebook)

"Lots of friends she had — she's the sweetest, most caring person ever," Tiffany said. "Such a big heart. She helped everybody she could."

Early Thursday morning, Saskatoon police said they were searching for Witchekan's Jeep, with the vanity licence plate "4EVERL8." Members of the public were told not to approach the Jeep if they saw it, and report any sighting immediately to police.

The 2017 Jeep Patriot was found abandoned later in the day, in the city's northwest.

So far, police have not released the names or descriptions of any suspects. The major crimes and forensic identification units continue to investigate the homicide, which is the third in Saskatoon this year.