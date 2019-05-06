Saskatoon homicide suspect evaded police for two months before alleged murder

Jamie Halkett went off the justice system's radar two months before he allegedly murdered Robin Godfrey.

Halkett skipped a meeting with his parole officer in Saskatoon on Feb. 12, 2019.

A warrant was issued for the 27-year-old's arrest and the local Gangs and Guns Unit began the hunt. The next time police saw him, though, was when they arrested him May 2 and charged him with Robin Godfrey's murder.

Parole Board of Canada documents paint a picture of a man with a violent history.

"Your criminal history began at a young age," said a Parole Board registry decision related to a four-and-a-half year federal sentence he served for aggravated assault.

"Your index offence is a definite escalation of violence resulting in serious harm."

This references a May 20, 2014 incident where Halkett and his co-accused used machetes to attack two men sitting in a car. Halkett and his accomplice were wearing disguises and seriously hurt the two victims. The parole board document said Halkett was drunk and high on crystal methamphetamine at the time.

They abandoned the car a few blocks later.

Halkett went to prison in 2014 because of this offence. He was released on day parole in September 2017, but had a meth relapse that November. He was treated in the community but relapsed again in December 2017, and was sent back to jail in January 2018.

He was released in December 2018 into a residential drug treatment program. He completed that, but then failed to meet with his parole officer. He was ruled unlawfully at large and had a warrant issued for his arrest on Feb. 12, 2019.

Robin Godfrey was fatally shot on April 20.