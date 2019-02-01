'Senseless and tragic': Accused killer of Saskatoon mother of two was common-law partner
Blake Schreiner, 37, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Tammy Brown, 39
Tracy Brown says her sister's death, Saskatoon's first homicide of the year, was "senseless and tragic."
Tammy Brown, 39, was found dead in her home in the River Heights neighbourhood Tuesday morning.
Blake Schreiner was arrested on scene and later charged with second-degree murder.
Schreiner was Tammy's common-law partner. The homicide left behind two young children the couple had together, Tracy said.
"[Tammy] was very smart and she loved her kids more than anything," Tracy said Friday outside Saskatoon Provincial Court after a video court appearance by Schreiner, who was in Saskatoon Correctional Centre.
Tracy issued a statement on behalf of the family saying they have been devastated by the senseless loss of Tammy.
"We continue to receive messages from friend and loved ones of Tammy and are reminded how her kind, loving nature has positively influenced the lives of so many. Her family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this incredibly difficult time," the statement read.
Tammy had been a professor at SIAST.
Former coworkers started a GoFundMe campaign, Tracy said. The page, called "Tammy Brown's children's education fund," has already raised more than $15,000 in the day since it was started.
Its description says Tammy's colleagues and friends wanted to "raise money for the two beautiful children that lost their mom this week," specifically for their future education because Tammy was so passionate about it.
"We hope that her children will grow up with similar passions in their own field of interest and we want to help them get there," the Go Fund Me page reads.
Seats quickly filled in the emotionally-charged courtroom. Tammy was originally from Creighton, Sask. Tracy, her parents and other family members travelled to attend court. They numbered more than a dozen.
The family shed tears as Schreiner's face appeared on the screen.
He appeared composed as he asked for a transfer to Prince Albert Correctional Centre.
The judge said that's not something she has control of, to which Schreiner responded, "understood."
Schreiner's duty counsel from Legal Aid did not say whether or not he will be seeking bail but indicated that they would need to set a new date at the Court of Queen's Bench if Schreiner indicates he wants to be released.
The next appearance is scheduled for February 15.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.