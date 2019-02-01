'Senseless and tragic': Accused killer of Saskatoon mother of two was common-law partner

Tracy Brown says her sister's death, Saskatoon's first homicide of the year, was "senseless and tragic."

Tammy Brown, 39, was found dead in her home in the River Heights neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

Blake Schreiner was arrested on scene and later charged with second-degree murder.

Blake Schreiner, 37, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tammy Brown, 39. (Blake Schreiner, Facebook)

Schreiner was Tammy's common-law partner. The homicide left behind two young children the couple had together, Tracy said.

"[Tammy] was very smart and she loved her kids more than anything," Tracy said Friday outside Saskatoon Provincial Court after a video court appearance by Schreiner, who was in Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Tracy issued a statement on behalf of the family saying they have been devastated by the senseless loss of Tammy.

"We continue to receive messages from friend and loved ones of Tammy and are reminded how her kind, loving nature has positively influenced the lives of so many. Her family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this incredibly difficult time," the statement read.

Tammy had been a professor at SIAST.

Tammy's sister Tracy (left) called the death "senseless and tragic." (Chelsea Laskowski/CBC News)

Former coworkers started a GoFundMe campaign, Tracy said. The page, called "Tammy Brown's children's education fund," has already raised more than $15,000 in the day since it was started.

Its description says Tammy's colleagues and friends wanted to "raise money for the two beautiful children that lost their mom this week," specifically for their future education because Tammy was so passionate about it.

"We hope that her children will grow up with similar passions in their own field of interest and we want to help them get there," the Go Fund Me page reads.

Seats quickly filled in the emotionally-charged courtroom. Tammy was originally from Creighton, Sask. Tracy, her parents and other family members travelled to attend court. They numbered more than a dozen.

The family shed tears as Schreiner's face appeared on the screen.

He appeared composed as he asked for a transfer to Prince Albert Correctional Centre.

Police found 39-year-old Tammy Brown dead in a home on Kootenay Drive. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

The judge said that's not something she has control of, to which Schreiner responded, "understood."

Schreiner's duty counsel from Legal Aid did not say whether or not he will be seeking bail but indicated that they would need to set a new date at the Court of Queen's Bench if Schreiner indicates he wants to be released.

The next appearance is scheduled for February 15.