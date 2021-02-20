Sabrina Clark, mother of 2, identified as Saskatoon's 2nd homicide victim of 2021

A family is devastated and two young children are without a mother after Saskatoon's second homicide of the year.

Sabrina Marie Clark, who also went by Sabrina Sanderson, was the woman found dead at a home in the 700 block of 33rd Street West on Thursday, according to family.

Her mother, Kristen Clark, says the loss has been heartbreaking for everyone who knew the young mother, who she says was stabbed to death.

Police had previously said officers, including personnel from the major crimes and forensic identification units, were called to the home at around 5 p.m. on Thursday with reports the body of a 29-year-old woman had been found there.

They say they're now treating the death as a homicide, but have not released any further details, including the name of the victim.

In an interview on Saturday, Clark told CBC News Sabrina went back to school in 2017 after the birth of her own daughter and was striving to be a good role model.

"She wanted to be a good mom for her kid and show her that school was important," she said.

But around that time, Sabrina became involved with crystal methamphetamine, Clark says.

Police say they were called to the home on 33rd Street W. shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday. (Don Somers/CBC)

While she struggled with drugs, family was incredibly important to Sabrina, Clark says, and she's being remembered fondly by those in her life.

'She did everything' for children

Clark says her daughter will always be remembered as a person who was there for her kids and worked to provide for her family, noting Sabrina's children were her world.

"She did everything with them, and for them," she said, crying. "She was a good mother — I don't know how I'm going to tell her kids," a six-year-old and a one-year-old.

Sabrina Clark, left and her mother, Kristen Clark, in happier times. Kristen says she wants to know why anyone would hurt her daughter, noting the young woman is being remembered as good mother who would do anything for her kids. (Submitted by Kristen Clark )

Clark describes the shock of her daughter's death as a "bad dream," and says she needed to catch herself in a chair after a police officer delivered the news.

"I was shaking. I can't quit crying. I couldn't sleep last night … thinking about, 'how? Why? What? Who?'

"I just want my baby back."

Saskatoon police say no arrests have been made in the killing yet. Clark says she's had good communication with police through the investigation so far.

Asked what she would say to the person who killed her daughter, she responded: "Why did you do that? Why did you hurt my baby?"

Police have asked anyone with information about Sabrina's death to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to report the information anonymously.