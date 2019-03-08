80 Saskatoon homes without running water because of frozen pipes

The City of Saskatoon says there are now 80 city homes with no running water because of frozen pipes.

The affected pipes are on the homeowners' properties. The city said it has staff working overtime along with contractors to help people thaw their water connections.

The city said if there is no temporary connection from a neighbour available, there is bottled water available.

Coldest February in eight decades

The issues stem from the coldest February Saskatoon has experienced in 80 years.

The city said there is a very deep ground frost that can freeze pipes that aren't insulated or used often.

It urged homeowners to take preventative action.

Residents can prevent frozen pipes inside and leading up to their homes by keeping indoor and outdoor pipes insulated and out of the elements, the city said. That could include wrapping them or sealing entry points to keep the cold air out.

The city also had advice for neighbourhoods adjacent to current water main breaks.

It advised those residents to keep a three-day supply of drinking water on hand, just in case.

Its recommends 3.8 litres per person or pet per day.

Any homeowner with a water outage due to a frozen connection at the water main was being told to contact the city's Service Saskatoon Customer Care Centre at (306) 975-2476.