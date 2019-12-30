'You didn't say there were kids here': Saskatoon woman, young daughter hide during home invasion

Joanne Beeds says the home invasion comes back in flashes.

Beeds lives in a duplex on Waterloo Crescent in Saskatoon. She says there was a knock at the side door early Saturday morning.

Her downstairs tenant answered and a group of people dressed in red came in and went downstairs. That's when her neighbour began waving frantically at her.

"He motions me, like, go, go, get out of here. And I'm, like, what's going on?" she said in an interview Monday.

"That's when I seen two ladies coming up the stairs. One had a tattoo on her face, a spiderweb or something."

Beeds grabbed her young daughter Justice and locked herself in a bedroom. She heard a commotion downstairs, then a "pop" sound. Then she heard the people come upstairs and begin arguing outside her door.

"Someone came to the door and I could hear them saying, 'That's her, she's home. Her and her baby are in there,' she said.

"Justice started talking and she was like, 'Mom,' and that's when they heard, they said 'You didn't say there were kids here.' And I guess they took off running."

Police say the suspects also bear-sprayed the inside of the house before taking off in a white SUV.

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital with what police describe as a serious injury.

Officers searching the home discovered 21 grams of meth, drug paraphenalia and a knife.