Three charged following home invasion in Saskatoon

Three men are facing numerous charges after a home invasion on Friday evening.

At roughly 5 p.m. CST, police were called to an apartment in the 3100 block of 33rd Street West for a report of a home invasion, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

There, it was reported to officers that the men forced their way into a residence and deployed bear spray before stealing items and fleeing.

Victims were treated by paramedics for exposure to bear spray and police said an airsoft pistol and machete were recovered during the investigation.

When police arrived, they witnessed two of the men fleeing from the scene. They were arrested following a short foot chase and a third suspect was located in the area a short time later.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers to report the information anonymously.