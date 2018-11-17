Hilltops hoping to make history with fifth-straight Canadian Bowl win

The Saskatoon Hilltops have a chance to make history Saturday with an unprecedented fifth-straight Canadian Bowl win.

The Toppers will host the Langley Rams today for Canadian Junior Football League supremacy.

The Rams went 7-3 in the B.C. Football Conference this season before stringing together three straight victories in the playoffs to advance to the national championship.

The Hilltops have a lot of numbers in their favour.

They have yet to lose this season after going a perferct 10-0 during the regular season and playoffs.

The Hilltops had their way with the rest of the Prairie Football Conference in the regular season, scoring a CJFL-best 402 points while only allowing 70.

The franchise has also won seven of the past eight national championships and is 20-3 in title games in its history.

The only time they didn't win in their last 18 trips to the Canadian Bowl was in 2000.

A Saskatoon victory would also make it nine straight years a Saskatchewan team has won the championship.

The Regina Thunder interrupted the Hilltops' streak with a national title in 2013.

This will be the third time in the last seven years that the Hilltops and Rams have met in the Canadian Bowl, with Saskatoon winning both times in 2012 and 2014.

The Hilltops should be well-rested, having not played since beating the Edmonton Huskies 28-9 for the Prairie Conference championship on Oct. 28.

Saturday's game kicks off a 1 p.m. CSTat SMF Field in Saskatoon.