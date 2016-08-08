Saskatoon voyeurism suspect allegedly victimized as many as 24 people, could face 98 more charges: police

A 30-year-old man recently arrested for voyeurism in a Saskatoon neighbourhood victimized as many as 24 people, police allege.

They're recommending 98 additional charges in addition to the five the man is already facing.

Police announced on Monday they had arrested the suspect and charged him with one count each of voyeurism, prowl by night and breach of probation.

On Friday, police announced two more charges of voyeurism and breach of probation related to an incident in September.

The original charges stem from complaints from residents in the Grosvenor Park neighbourhood, around Cumberland Avenue and College Drive.

In late January, there were at least five reports from people who saw footprints in the snow leading up to the windows of homes.

In some of those cases, the complainants said they saw a thin man, wearing a dark bunnyhug with its hood up, near the homes.

At the time, police said they believed the same person was involved in the suspicious sightings.

In the September incident that led to the new charges Friday, police received a report that someone was taking pictures of them through their window.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court Friday on those two new charges.

Police said the suspect has been in custody since his initial arrest.

The Saskatoon Police Service encourages members of the public with information on the cases to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.