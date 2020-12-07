Saskatoon may get a Pitchfork Market + Kitchen grocery store downtown in Midtown Plaza

Downtown residents in Saskatoon may soon be able to get their groceries at Midtown Plaza.

The City of Saskatoon said in a Wednesday evening news release that a Vancouver-based developer, Arbutus Properties, has proposed opening a full-service grocery store, with a restaurant offering takeout, at the downtown mall.

A city report identifies the store as Pitchfork Market + Kitchen, which has another location in The Meadows neighborhood in southeast Saskatoon.

If approved, the grocery store will be developed in a space in Midtown Plaza that was initially developed for another business but has remained vacant, the city says.

The document doesn't identify which business the space was initially developed for. However, Mountain Equipment Co-op announced in 2018 that it planned to open a 20,000-foot store in Midtown Plaza in 2020.

The project was delayed, with the company saying the location would be finished in late 2021, but that never came to fruition.

City council's standing policy committee on transportation will consider the developer's request at its meeting next Monday.

The city said in the release it is planning a number of traffic and road modifications in the immediate area, to be completed once the grocery store reaches a certain point in construction.

A report from city administration recommends installing a full traffic signal at the intersection of Auditorium Avenue and Idylwyld Drive, removing the median on Idylwyld Drive between Auditorium Avenue and 22nd Street, and installing a traffic island at the intersection of 21st Street and Idylwyld Drive, the city's news release stated.

The cost of the infrastructure changes would be $220,000, according to the city.

The city said that a requested tax abatement for the grocery store will not be recommended, since the available space at Midtown Plaza has already been approved for a tax abatement.