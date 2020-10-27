Environment Canada warning lifted after freezing rain in southeast Sask.

Drivers in southeast Saskatchewan were warned to be extra careful on the roads Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for the Fort Qu'Appelle, Estevan, Moosomin and Carlyle areas just after 10 a.m. CST.

Sask. Highways had also put out a "travel not recommended" alert for the area, but that has since been lifted.

Snow falling, melting and refreezing had created icy conditions. Freezing rain was also adding to the treacherous conditions.

Conditions were expected to improve by this afternoon, as rising temperatures are expected to move into the area.

The national weather service also issued an alert for the Saskatoon, Rosthern, Delisle and Wakaw areas from about 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. CST.

The alert said a band of freezing rain was moving through the area and could cause slippery roads.

Medavie Health Services West said it had already responded to a couple of minor crashes by 7:30 a.m. and were asking drivers to slow down.

The City of Saskatoon had sent 12 sanding trucks out to main roads to knock back the ice.

The Saskatoon Police Service were also asking drivers to be careful.

Travel was not recommended east of Regina on highways 48, 33 and 35 due to ice-covered conditions.