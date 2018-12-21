No one hurt after Saskatoon flight slides off taxiway

A Delta airlines flight slid off a taxiway while preparing for takeoff at Saskatoon's John G. Diefenbaker International Airport Friday morning.

The plane was travelling to Minneapolis and had 74 passengers on board. No one was injured.

Freezing rain has created slippery conditions in the Saskatoon airport. At the time, travel was not recommended on many Saskatoon highways.

"We are in a normal operating scenario for the pavement surfaces here," said airport authority CEO Stephen Maybury. "That said, it's rapidly changing icing conditions and windy out there, particularly towards the shoulder and the outside of the runway surface."

The airport authority said it would be reviewing the incident,