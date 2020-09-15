Saskatoon metal shop fire deliberately set: investigators

Investigators have determined that the fire at a Saskatoon sheet metal fabrication plant in Riversdale was deliberately set, according to the fire department.

The Triple Crown Metals building on the 200 block of Avenue I S. was engulfed in flames Sunday night and the fire continued into the the next morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said investigators identified the fire as "incendiary," meaning it was deliberately set.

It was a hazardous situation when crews were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. CST Sunday, with arcing power lines and on-site propane tanks.

Crews fought the fire, but it continued to burn and eventually they pulled back.

At one point, there was a partial collapse of the building.

Officials say the damage is estimated at approximately $750,000.