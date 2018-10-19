Human remains found in suspicious fire have been identified, say Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police say human remains found following a Monday afternoon house fire have been identified as 42-year-old Kim Gamble.
Saskatoon police say human remains found following a Monday afternoon house fire have been identified.
Kim Gamble, 42, was found in the home, which is located on the 1400 block of 21st Street West. The autopsy was completed yesterday, but police said the cause of her death is still undetermined.
The Office of the Chief Coroner and Saskatoon Police Service's Major Crime Section are investigating what police are now describing as a "suspicious fire and death."
Police are asking anyone that may have information regarding this incident to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.
