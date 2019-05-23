House fires in newer neighbourhoods more likely to spread, says Saskatoon fire chief

Saskatoon Fire Chief Morgan Hackl says house fires in the city's newer neighbourhoods are more likely to spread to the house next door because of the way they are built.

Hackl noted the trend at a news conference Wednesday about a "noticeable" increase in the number of fires started by smoking materials in recent months.

"In new areas we're seeing that on the exterior of homes the fire moves very quickly and burns so hot that it actually does extend to a home next door," said Hackl.

On the weekend of April 28, three townhouse units in Stonebridge and two houses in Evergreen were damaged in two separate incidents.

A dog died in a fire Tuesday that spread between two houses on Whelan Crescent.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said all three fires were started by cigarette butts or smoking materials being improperly disposed of, such as butting them out in flower pots or plastic containers.

On Wednesday the department issued an advisory to the public about how to safely dispose of smoking material.

Saskatoon Fire Chief Morgan Hackl says there has been an increase in the number of fires caused by smoking materials like cigarettes in recent weeks. Most have started in rear yards. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

"Thirty years ago we were doing education around smoking inside the home. We had a lot of fires caused by smoking material inside the home and improper disposal," said Hackl.

"Today we're dealing with people [who] have taken their smoking outside and we're dealing with all these types of fires that occur mostly in rear yards. It's really important we continue to educate."

He said the department runs a program called After The Fire that educates people in the area about what happens when a fire has occurred.

Hackl said fires were more likely to spread between glue-laminated wood used in "modern" construction homes, such as those in newer neighbourhoods.

Smoke was pouring out of the three-storey townhouse in Stonebridge last month when crews arrived. (Saskatoon Fire Department) He said fires in "legacy" construction areas like the downtown core and Nutana are usually contained to the structure where they started.

The Saskatoon Fire Department has the following advice to prevent fires from smoking materials including cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, drug paraphernalia, lighters and matches.