Fire department closing remaining suites at troubled Saskatoon condo tower

A beleaguered condo building in Saskatoon is going to be closed down.

The Prairie Heights tower on 20th Street West had 16 of 44 suites closed in April following fire department inspections. Now the fire department is closing the entire building, saying it was unable to get ahead of constant vandalism, squatting, drug trade and other risky behaviour at the building.

Occupants were given until 2 p.m. CST on Thursday to find new housing with support of agencies like the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the Salvation Army, the Saskatoon Tribal Council - Sawêyihtotân Project and the Saskatoon Police Service.

Of the original 44 suites, 14 units were affected by the closure, three of which are owner-occupied. Thirty suites in the building were already boarded and vacant.

In a release, the fire department said it has spent months trying to improve living conditions at the building.

An inspection in April found more than a dozen health-and-safety concerns, including unsafe and unsanitary conditions, no water to some suites, sewer waste back up, missing smoke alarms and ovens being used as heating sources.

The most recent inspection revealed a water leak from somewhere in the building that was starting to seep through drywall, leak into the elevator and collect in the elevator shaft, the fire department said.

"We don't know where the leaks are, so to protect further damage to the building we're closing it," assistant chief Yvonne Raymer said in the release. "It's not feasible to continue hiring companies to fix these issues. We are going to shut off the water. We will help rehouse people in safer places."

Emergency services were called to the Prairie Heights building more than 500 times last year. They were called for fights, fires and floods. People who own units in the tower on 20th Street say it's a nightmare.

Property owners of the condo owe nearly $58,000 for necessary safety repairs that have been completed at the direction of the fire department.

The tower had been a problem property for years.

Saskatoon Fire Department was called to the building 109 times in 2020 and 45 times so far this year. These do not include inspections and investigations.

Saskatoon Police took 403 calls for service to the building in 2020, half for suspicious people or disturbances. The remaining calls included domestic disputes, weapons and intoxicated people. SPS has responded to the building 131 times this year.

Condo owners previously told CBC the building took a turn for the worse when it lost its property managers. The building also had no functioning condo board and some property owners had stopped paying condo fees.