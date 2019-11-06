Saskatoon fire department battles blaze at fireworks store

A fire inside a store full of fireworks kept firefighters busy for more than two hours on Tuesday night.

Crews were called to Phatboy Fireworks on the 900 block of Central Ave. just after 9 p.m. CST.

Firefighters had to deal with heavy smoke and exploding fireworks all around them as they searched for the origin of the fire inside the building.

Gas and power were cut to the building as a precaution.

Police set up roadblocks around the area and evacuated all nearby buildings.

A fire investigator is on scene trying to find out how the fire started.

No one was injured. A damage estimate was not available.

