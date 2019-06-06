Investigator finds aluminum dust, static electricity started fire at Saskatoon ambulance manufacturer

Poor maintenance of a filtration system is being blamed for an industrial fire in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to the Crestline Coach ambulance manufacturing plant Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

When they arrived, the building's filtration system was on fire, which was quickly brought under control.

Investigators say the dust collection appliance wasn't being properly maintained, leading to aluminum dust starting on fire from a spark caused by static electricity.

The investigator found the business didn't have extinguishers that could put out combustible metal fires.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.

