Saskatoon celebrates opening of 'world-class' track at revamped field house

The newly-renovated Saskatoon Field House now boasts a "world-class" track and field surface that is the same type used at the Olympics, according to city officials.

The fitness facility was closed for four months this summer and fall while the track and field area was resurfaced. It was re-opened to the public on Oct. 15.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark took part in an "inaugural lap" alongside members of the community and special guests at a grand re-opening event Thursday.

The newly-renovated track and field area of the Saskatoon Field House has been open to the public since Oct. 15. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Clark said the new track surface was chosen because it would be as versatile as possible and would "attract all kinds of events."

"We have the Knights of Columbus event every here where we already are attracting athletes from around the world," he said. "And so this type of facility is excellent for helping to continue to grow those types of competitions."

Clark said it's important for the city to keep revitalizing the Field House to provide the maximum benefit to users, which range from young children to elite athletes to people dealing with cardiac issues.

"This is an indication of just how valuable the field house is for people," he said. "It's a place of competition. It's a place of rehabilitation. It's a place of winter recreation. It's a place of people just working out."

City officials say the new track at the Saskatoon Field House is getting good reviews from elite athletes and other members of the public. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Jody Hauta, the city's manager of recreation facilities and programs, said the Mondo track flooring is the "best running track material on the market."

Hauta said the surface not only provides a shock absorbency appreciated by elite athletes and the general public, it's also fast.

"Our track athletes are ecstatic," he said. "They're looking forward to breaking some of the provincial records."

He said the new track surface is also very durable, adding the city expects it to last 20 years.

City officials say a range of people use the Saskatoon Field House, including young children, elite athletes and people with cardiac issues. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Hauta said the city has received comments from some users who have been bothered by the off-gas from the products used in the installation, but that most people have not had an issue.

He said he expects it will be less of an issue in a week or two as the facility continues to be ventilated.

"We have followed the manufacturer's recommendations and we are quite comfortable that there is no safety hazard to people," he said.

The renovated facility also includes new court layouts to accommodate more pickleball and badminton.

Upgrades have also been made to the building's lobby to improve accessibility, to new flooring, to improved heating and to an upgraded kiosk and control gates.

Hauta said the upgrades cost the city a combined $2.9 million.