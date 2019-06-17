Saskatoon Field House closes doors until September

Walkers and runners will have to find another place to go as the Saskatoon Field House closes its doors until mid-September.

Starting Monday, the Field House will be closed as the City of Saskatoon upgrades the building's lobby and resurfaces the track and field surface.

The building is home to many recreational and professional running and walking programs.

All programs at the Field House will be cancelled.

The City has added fitness classes at Lakewood Civic Centre to allow people to continue their fitness routines.

Officials are asking that people use the walking track at the Shaw Centre or use the city's other leisure facilities until the building reopens.