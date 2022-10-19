Saskatoon family calls for more police scrutiny after 18-year-old son found dead in car outside gym
Syed Sheraz Ahmed's family says his death is suspicious and that police should be treating it that way
A Saskatoon family says that local police should be investigating their 18-year-old son's death as suspicious.
Syed Sheraz Ahmed was found dead in his car on the night of Oct. 6. The family says police have told them Ahmed's death was natural and that suspicious debit charges made the morning after his death are unrelated.
"I have lost my heart, my reason to live, but I'll have to live," Shazia Noreen, Ahmed's mother, said in Urdu.
Saskatoon police declined to comment Tuesday, saying they are waiting for a coroner's investigation to conclude.
Ahmed's parents started to worry when he did not return home after his usual workout at a gym on Oct. 6. Ahmed left for Fit4Less gym at Confederation Mall around 5:30 p.m. CST. When he did not return by 7:30 p.m CST as usual, the family grew worried.
Noreen tried Ahmed's number multiple times, but it was either unanswered or cancelled.
"My son would never cancel a call on me and if he did, he would immediately call me back or text within a minute," she said.
Her texts remained unanswered and the meal she had prepared for him turned cold.
Worried sick, Noreen arrived at the gym around 9:30 p.m. CST and saw Ahmed's car parked nearby.
"It didn't occur to look inside the car and I went to the gym."
Noreen said she showed a receptionist at the gym Ahmed's picture and was told he was working out inside, so she headed home.
An hour or so passed and still the family didn't hear back from him. Ahmed's sister went back to the parking lot around 11 p.m. CST and found him unresponsive in his car's driver seat.
"My daughter called out his name multiple times but he didn't respond. Luckily there were some first responders there. She reached out to them for help and was told by them to go home as they investigate," Syed Nasir Shah, Ahmed's father, said.
"When we all went back there, many police vehicles were around his car. It was so painful to see that and I couldn't breathe."
After 15 minutes, an official informed them that their son was dead.
"From that night till now, they are considering it a natural death. It is not," he said.
Ahmed's death is suspicious: family
The Coroners Service showed the family a video of Ahmed working out before his death.
"In the video, he arrives at the gym by 5:56 and is there till 6:39. He looks healthy and fit," Shah said.
"When I saw him on camera and he was leaving the gym, he was perfect. Nothing wrong. All happened outside the gym. Why don't they show us an outside the gym video?"
The family says Ahmed's death is suspicious and should be treated as so by the police.
"The police also say that outside cameras show Ahmed's car is turned on and after an hour the car lights turn off," Shah said.
His father says the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze stays on until it is turned off.
"Someone was in the car who did something to my boy. The same person could have been cancelling his mom's calls."
The family says Shah's credit card and some cash was missing from Ahmed's wallet, adding to their suspicions of foul play.
Shah says three transactions totalling around $200 were made on Ahmed's online debit card the morning after his death. The transactions were noted by alerts the family later found on Ahmed's phone.
Shah told the Coroners Service about these transactions.
"Why is the police considering this as a separate issue and not associated with this? We still haven't seen his autopsy report."
The Coroners Service said it has conducted an autopsy and is awaiting the toxicology results. Ahmed's belongings — his wallet, a water bottle and the car — have been returned.
Saskatoon police declined to comment Tuesday, saying they are waiting for the Coroner's investigation to conclude.
"In my opinion, they didn't do a proper job," Razia Sani Syed, Ahmed's aunt, said.
"He was an angel and Allah needs angels."
Noreen said her son's goal of becoming a civil engineer will never be fulfilled. Holding on to her son's engineering cap, she said she has lost a friend.
Ahmed's father said his son's 19th birthday would have been on Oct. 29.
"He was going to be the man of the house. He used to tell me, 'Dad don't worry so much, I'll take care of you and mom.' He wanted to take all my responsibilities," Shah said.
"We smell him all around. We want justice. I don't know how we will survive from here."
