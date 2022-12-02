This Saskatoon family has been separated from their loved one for 3 years. Their wait may stretch another 12

Keyvan Zarafshanpour and his family fled religious persecution in Iran — first to Turkey and finally to Saskatoon, where they now live.

But when the family of seven were accepted as refugees to Canada, one son was denied entry due to his past Iranian military service — and after three years of efforts to bring him to Canada, the family remains separated.

"Because we became Christians, we were being threatened by the government [in Iran]. We were being called as the enemy of God," said Keyvan Zarafshanpour, 38, whose older brother, Kaveh, is still in Turkey.

"Our religious neighbours reported us to the police. We were almost arrested," said Zarafshanpour.

After leaving Iran, the family spent three years in Turkey, before a group in Saskatoon sponsored them as refugees.

"When we arrived in Saskatoon, we were hopeful we'll bring … [Kaveh] here," said Zarafshanpour.

Two of the brothers had done their mandatory conscription service in Iran. But since Kaveh was conscripted with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, he was denied entry to Canada due to "his support of a terrorist organization," said Zarafshanpour.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard is a branch of the Iranian forces designated as a terrorist organization in the U.S. — but not in Canada.

Keyvan Zarafshanpour says his family's efforts to bring Kaveh to Canada have included reaching out to the members of Parliament and spending at least $8,000 on legal fees. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Zarafshanpour said his brother Kaveh was tasked with menial tasks like serving beverages and cleaning during his conscription service, more than 20 years ago.

Many Iranian Canadians with past conscription service in the Revolutionary Guard say they continue to be stopped and detained while crossing into other countries, even though they are now Canadian citizens, due to being flagged as people who have helped a terrorist organization.

"In Iran, anyone who is 18 or above has no choice but to do the mandatory [military] service. If you don't, you can't get your passport or driver's licence, and you can be punished," Zarafshanpour said.

His family's efforts to bring Kaveh to Canada have included reaching out to the members of Parliament and spending at least $8,000 on legal fees. Zarafshanpour took multiple jobs simultaneously to cover the legal costs, but his brother is still stuck in Turkey.

The separation is taking a toll on the family, he said.

"My mother has a tumour in her eye and she is crying every day, wailing for her son to return," said Zarafshanpour.

"As a refugee, my brother is not allowed to work there [in Turkey] or have health insurance. He has no future there. Every day there's a risk he might get deported to Iran."

Kaveh Zarafshanpour speaks with his family from Zekeriyaköy, near Istanbul in Turkey, every day over video calls. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

The wait means Kaveh cannot follow his artistic passions or pursue any further education, said his brother.

"He is so sad and lonely there, but we are hopeless."

Speaking with CBC from Zekeriyaköy, Turkey, with his brother translating, Kaveh said his life there is hard.

"I really can't describe how difficult [a] life I have right now.… I keep feeling guilty that because of me my mother is sick," he said.

"This is completely unfair for people like me. I want support from the Canadian government. I'm sad to be away from my family."

'It might take 8 to 12 years'

About three years ago, just months after they arrived in Canada, the family filed a ministerial relief application. That application allows a foreign national to seek a declaration of relief to remove an order against them if they have been found to be inadmissible to Canada.

"We were informed [by a lawyer] it might take eight to 12 years before we receive a decision," Zarafshanpour said. "It doesn't make sense. It's so unfair."

This photo shows one of the last times Kaveh Zarafshanpour, far right, was with his family. The family says they have an empty spot in their lives without him. (Submitted by Keyvan Zarafshanpour)

The Canada Border Services Agency, which processes such applications, said in an email statement that as of Nov. 30, there were 306 outstanding ministerial relief applications.

"We are unable to provide a standard processing time as each ministerial relief case is unique," the statement read.

The agency said the minister of public safety receives approximately 30 requests for ministerial relief per year, and "the average age of current ministerial relief inventory is eight years" — meaning current applications have, on average, been waiting that long.

"That said, there is no specified timeline for relief," the statement said.

It also noted "a grant of relief is intended to be exceptional," and the process is "not meant to review or re-determine an inadmissibility finding, nor is it meant to act as an alternative to the humanitarian and compassionate exemption process."

In October, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his government was taking steps to make top members of the Iranian regime — including members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — inadmissible to Canada.

The Border Services spokesperson said inadmissibility due to being "a prescribed senior official in a designated regime" — which would apply to senior officials in Iran's Revolutionary Guard — is "distinct and separate" from simply being a member of such a group.

But Zarafshanpour said former conscripts are not active members of the Revolutionary Guard.

He said while the family supports Canada's decision to ban senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard officials, they want the government to ensure it doesn't put former conscripts like his brother in the same group as terrorists.

"There's an empty spot in our lives," he said. "Since he is not here with us, we cannot have a normal life."