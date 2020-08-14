Saskatoon's fall leisure programs will have a different look and feel

People can sign up for fall leisure programs in Saskatoon beginning this Sunday evening, but they can expect many changes.

"I think the biggest thing for people going into a leisure centre is that they have to register ahead of time," Jody Hauta, city manager of recreation facilities and programs, told Leisha Grebinski on CBC's Saskatoon Morning.

Participants must pre-register online or by phone.

Previously, walk-in registration was possible — but that is now temporarily unavailable due to COVID-19.

There will also be a limited number of offerings and reduced class sizes.

Get ready, Saskatoon; home delivery of the Fall Leisure Guide begins today! The Guide is also online at <a href="https://t.co/IR3OKSqRvP">https://t.co/IR3OKSqRvP</a>.<br>Registration begins this Sunday, August 16 at 6 pm.<br>Get the Guide! Keep the Guide!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YXE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YXE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeisureCentres?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeisureCentres</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeisureGuide?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeisureGuide</a> <a href="https://t.co/G1oHC7uVRo">pic.twitter.com/G1oHC7uVRo</a> —@cityofsaskatoon

Hauta said greeters at the doors will have hand sanitizer and will be asking people questions about their health and recent travel.

There is directional signage leading people throughout the facilities and physical distancing is required in all areas, he said.

Sessions include admission and exit times and there are breaks between sessions to allow for the cleaning and sanitization of common areas.

Hauta said the city wanted to give the public a "heads-up" about what they will experience at city leisure facilities.

"It does look different. It does feel different," he said. "But I think the key thing that we have to remember is it is for the safety of our staff and patrons."

More swim classes will require parents

Hauta said swimming makes up the bulk of the fall programming.

One of the main changes will see instructors delivering the sessions from the deck and not in the water with the class.

He said the participation of a parent, other family member or friend will be required in classes that previously didn't need a parent, up to Red Cross Swim Kids Level 4.

"If there's any stroke improvement ideas that are provided, the parents will be the one that will assist their child to do the stroke and work with them to move their arms or move their legs or hold them up in the case of a floating type exercise," he said.

Changes rooms will be open, but since there will be limited capacity Hauta said they are encouraging people to arrive in their swim or gym wear.

The city's Fall 2020 Leisure Guide is now available online and was scheduled to be delivered to homes on Thursday.

Program registration begins this Sunday at 6 p.m. CST.

The Lakewood Civic Centre and the Shaw Centre are the only two indoor leisure facilities open in Saskatoon.

Hauta said the city will be announcing the opening dates for other leisure centres shortly.