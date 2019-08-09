Saskatoon Ex officials remove Confederate flags from vendor's booth

Saskatoon Ex officials are apologizing after discovering one of their vendors selling Confederate flags.

"We were made aware of it and we have pulled down the flag. It will not be for sale or display and we are terribly sorry for the oversight," Ex spokeswoman Kristy Rempel said.

A video posted to social media this week appears to show four young men wearing Confederate flags as capes on the fair grounds. The group had apparently purchased the flags there.

It's the latest of several public displays in Saskatchewan this year of Confederate or Nazi imagery, widely viewed as symbols of hate and racism.

Rempel said the Ex became aware of the video Friday. Rempel said Ex officials immediately went to the vendor's booth and ordered him to stop selling the flags.

She said all booths were inspected at the start of the Ex and no Confederate flags were on display at the time. She said it appears this vendor put out Confederate flags after other inventory sold out.

Rempel says the vendor apologized to Ex officials.

"We just want to make sure it does not happen again," she said.

In May, a man in the town of Kelliher, Sask. raised both a Nazi and Confederate flag above his house. Another man removed the flags and posted a video of the flags being burned.

In July, Premier Scott Moe was criticized after sharing a social media post of a car adorned with a Confederate flag. The car was a replica of the General Lee from the popular TV show The Dukes of Hazard and was to be auctioned off by the community association in Parkside, Sask., for charity. Days after the controversy surfaced, the car sold for an event record of $15,000.

This week at the Saskatoon Fringe Festival, a vendor was banned after selling a painting featuring Adolf Hitler and swastikas.