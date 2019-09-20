Saskatoon man charged with drugging, sexually assaulting teen

A 20-year-old Saskatoon man is accused of drugging, sexually assaulting and threatening a 17-year-old girl.

In a release, Saskatoon police said charges were laid after an investigation by the force's Sex Crimes Unit.

Police said they opened an investigation on Sept. 14 after the victim reported being sexually assaulted at the home of a male acquaintance earlier that day.

According to police, the accused was arrested the following day without incident.

He has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, administering a noxious poison or thing and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He made his first court appearance earlier today.