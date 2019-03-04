Saskatoon police investigating downtown sexual assault reported over the weekend

The Saskatoon Police Sex Crimes Section is investigating an alleged sexual assault in the city's downtown area reported over the weekend.

Police said a 22-year-old woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man on the 100 block of 21st Street East while walking to her car between 1:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as being six feet tall with a skinny build and short, brown, shaggy hair.

Police said he was wearing either a large sweater or jacket that was charcoal grey in colour.

Investigators are asking for the public's help, including any surveillance video which may exist in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers