Friday dinner, forum for Saskatoon mayoral candidates an early test of COVID-era campaigning

Saskatoon mayoral contender Cary Tarasoff says he won't attend an invitation-only forum for 2020 mayoral candidates on Friday evening because a dinner is planned for attendees beforehand.

"That's the wildcard," he said of the dinner. "If the supper wasn't included, I'd go. It just doesn't pass my sniff test."

The dinner and forum come a day after Premier Scott Moe and the province's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, cautioned people to be careful when providing food and drinks at social gatherings.

Moe and Shahab made the remarks after confirming that a Saskatoon home owner who hosted a private social gathering was fined $2,000 after 21 attendees later tested positive for COVID-19. A total of about 47 people were at the gathering, which is above the current 30-person cap on indoor gatherings.

"It's a reminder that even if your gathering size is under the 30-person limit, you still have to ensure that there is proper physical distancing measures in place and available," Moe said Thursday. "You need to ensure that you are very careful with the service of your food and drinks."

"Food should be served plated," Shahab said. "People shouldn't be gathering around a buffet, for example, because that's how transmission happens. People are closer together."

Details of forum

Friday night's mayoral forum is scheduled to take place on the second floor of the former location of Olympia Restaurant at 120 Second Avenue N. in downtown Saskatoon. It's the first event of the 2020 municipal election that will gather mayoral candidates in one place.

Ejaz Shah owns the building and is organizing the event. He said he's invited representatives from different ethnic groups to watch the forum and that attendance will be capped at 30, "just to be on the safe side."

"I really want this to go well," Shah said Friday morning.

Dinner will be served by staff, he said.

Cary Tarasoff shared this event invitation, which outlines the precautions that will be taken. (courtesy Cary Tarasoff)

Under current provincial health rules, restaurants can only operate at up to 50 per cent capacity.

According to the invitation for Shah's event, "In-person attendees will need to follow the recommended COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and [are] asked to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible."

Each candidate will be introduced and have three minutes to make an opening statement and a closing statement. In between, candidates will take questions from citizens.

Candidates split on dinner attendance

All six mayoral candidates were invited to participate.

Three of six candidates — Rob Norris, Don Atchison and Mark Zielke — said they would attend both the dinner and forum but that if things looked unsafe, they would leave.

Zubair Sheikh said he would attend the forum but that he was not invited to the dinner.

Charlie Clark's campaign team said Clark would attend the forum but not the dinner.

"He doesn't want to eat in a group," said Michelle Beveridge, Clark's campaign manager.

The invitation said the event would be livestreamed on Facebook, but Shah said Friday that the event will merely be recorded and posted online later.

"I don't see the risk is worth it," Tarasoff said, adding that if it was a public event, such as at a community hall, he might reconsider.