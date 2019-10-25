Saskatoon crews fight stubborn fire in industrial area

Saskatoon fire crews were battling a stubborn blaze at the corner of 3rd Avenue North and Lauriston Street this afternoon.

They say they got multiple 911 calls at around 4:42 p.m. CST.

They arrived to find a building in that industrial area with smoke pouring out of its roof.

Saskatoon fire crews were busy Thursday afternoon fighting a stubborn fire in a commercial building at the corner of 3rd Avenue North and Lauriston Street. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Four fire engines, one rescue unit, one aerial ladder truck, one fire investigation unit, and one battalion chief were deployed to the scene.

The building at 1102 3rd Ave. N. includes several retail and commercial businesses.

Firefighters said about 5:30 that they wanted people to stay away from the area due to the large presence of emergency vehicles and personnel working on the scene.

Officials said initial reports indicated maintenance work was being done on the roof of the building before the fire broke out.

All maintenance personnel made it off of the roof before the fire trucks arrived. All employees of the affected businesses got out safely and found shelter.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.