Saskatoon bar flagged for potential coronavirus variants exposure

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning people who were recently at a Saskatoon bar that they may have been exposed to at least one person infected with a coronavirus variant of concern.

The SHA issued the public exposure notice Tuesday at around 7 p.m., just hours after the province hosted its latest COVID-19 news conference. The bar was not mentioned at the news conference, though Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, warned that Saskatoon was "on the cusp" of having a larger number of variant cases.

Customers who were at Sports on Tap during the following hours are being told to immediately self-isolate for 14 days:

April 5, 6 to 10 p.m.

April 9, 11:25 a.m. to 5:25 p.m.

April 10, 11:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

One or more people was at the bar during those hours while infectious, according to the release.

People are to call the 811 HealthLine or their doctor's office if they develop symptoms.

ALERT: Increased Variants of Concern in Saskatoon ...<a href="https://t.co/pqgw4E2MHf">https://t.co/pqgw4E2MHf</a> —@SaskHealth

Sports on Tap is located just southeast of Prairieland Park, which is the site of a drive-thru and appointment-only COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Avoid unnecessary travel, SHA says

In its release, the SHA cited an "increased risk of COVID-19 variants of concern in Saskatoon" and reminded residents to follow long-established precautions such as keeping two metres distance from other people.

The health authority urged people to stick to their immediate household bubbles, as people province-wide are now required to do under a tightened rule added to Saskatchewan's public health orders earlier on Tuesday.

The release also went one step further in urging Saskatoon residents to avoid unnecessary travel. Prior to that point, health officials had only called for restricted travel in and out of Regina, Weyburn and Moose Jaw.

The SHA also recommended that people get vaccinated when they are eligible to do so.

Saskatoon had a cumulative 302 variants of concern on Tuesday, up from 181 the day before.