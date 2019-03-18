Bus Rapid Transit likely headed to Broadway despite initial opposition

City of Saskatoon administration has unveiled recommendations to council for future bus rapid transit (BRT) lines and protected bike lanes.

The plans include bus-only lanes downtown running both north-south and east to west.

Administration still has work to do on the proposal. It will be presented to council for a vote on April 29.

Changes to BRT plan

Jay Magus, acting director of transportation, says the protected bike lanes on Third Ave, 19th and 23rd Streets has the most advantages for the city. (Rosalie Woloski/CBC )

Despite some outcry from business owners in the Broadway neighbourhood, the administration has recommended that the BRT route include Nutana. No bus-only lanes have been pitched for that neighbourhood thus far.

Other lanes will be installed downtown and on College Drive.

The city's recommendation for the north-south downtown BRT lane is either First or Third Avenue, depending on the Nutana and downtown routes. The recommended east-west route would run on 22nd Street and College Drive.

The plan is for Saskatoon to get 38 km of BRT infrastructure at a cost of $120 million, plus or minus 25 per cent. The city is contributing $32.4 million and the rest will be covered by the federal and provincial governments.

Bike lane options

The city presented three different options for bike lane locations.

Option 1, the most popular throughout public consultations, would see protected lanes on Third Avenue, 19th Street and 23rd Street.

"There are several advantages to this network," said Jay Magus, the Acting Director of Transportation.

"It supports the recommendations in the growth plan, it supports the active transportation plan, and it follows our street design policy."

The route also builds on past efforts to improve pedestrian and cycling infrastructure and provides connectivity to the traffic bridge and Victoria Ave.

The second option recommended, which switches Third Ave for Fourth Ave, was less popular with the public.

The third and least popular option was to nix a downtown network altogether.

The cost of the proposed bike lanes is approximately $3.7 million.