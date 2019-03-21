Curbside compost pickup in Saskatoon could be delayed to 2023

A curbside organics program Saskatoon had originally hoped to launch next year may not begin until 2023, potentially putting back a years-long effort to improve the city's dismal waste-diversion track record.

"It is a bit slow, particularly relative to the original plan which was to have this in place in 2020," said Coun. Mairin Loewen, who has been vocal about not "kicking the can" on the waste issue.

Under the grimmest scenario contemplated by the city, curbside organics pickup for single-family homes wouldn't come into service until 2027.

The city's return to the drawing board comes after the collapse of its proposed "pay as you throw" (PAYT) system, which would have seen Saskatoon homeowners pay for the pickup of garbage and organics through user fees.

That idea failed to persuade a majority of city councillors, however, resulting in a compromised version of PAYT where only garbage pickup would be paid for by fees.

Then, in a further blow to the plan, Coun. Darren Hill switched his vote, effectively killing the city's plan to charge fees for either waste stream.

Now the city has come back to council with new options to pay for curbside organics pickup and bi-weekly garbage removal entirely via property taxes.

'Some sticker shock'

The city lays out three main options, each proposing to spread out property tax increases over years, instead of a one-time price shock.

"I think this is an attempt by the administration to both get some concrete progress on the implementation of a green bin program, while minimizing the property tax impact," said Loewen.

"There is some sticker shock associated with implementing that all at once."

While all the new options are deemed "viable," the city is recommending one where the organics program would not launch until 2023 but people would see their property taxes increase by one per cent for the three years leading to the launch.

(City of Saskatoon)

"[That option] was recommended because it is a moderate phase-in and because it balances the financial investment and the view to achieving the waste diversion targets," said Russ Munro, director of the city's water and waste operations.

The city has long touted its goal to move toward 70 per cent waste diversion by 2023 — the very year the city is now suggesting curbside organics be launched.

Saskatoon has the second-lowest diversion rate among Canadian cities, and its rate has remained stagnant during the last five years for which there is information.

(City of Saskatoon)

A city-wide curbside organics program would increase the city's waste diversion rate to between 31 per and 35 per cent by reducing the amount of organics that would normally go to the landfill from people's black garbage carts, according to the city.

"That doesn't preclude other investment or other programs for diversion that may help between now and 2023," said Munro.

Delaying the organics program for residential homeowners could also delay the program for apartment buildings, condos and businesses, the city added.

Delays to a third-party processing facility could also drive up the cost of existing compost depots.

Then there's the environmental cost: the city says the volume of organics current found in black carts equates to greenhouse gas emissions of approximately 12,000 to 17,000 tonnes in CO2 emissions per year.

The fastest rollout option considered by the city would result in sharper year-to-year property tax increases but see organics pickup launch in 2021 — just one year off the city's original 2020 target.

"My preference would be to have [the] speedier implementation of the green bin program," said Loewen.

A third option would considerably soften the yearly property tax increase but not see organics pickup until 2027.

(City of Saskatoon)

City councillors are scheduled to discuss the city's new thinking Monday at city hall.

The city wants to hear which option councillors prefer before it further develops any of the options.