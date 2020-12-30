Saskatoon company pleads guilty to OHS violation, fined $70,000 after worker dies in baler

A Saskatchewan company has pleaded guilty Occupational Health and Safety violations that resulted in a man's death.

On October 25, 2019, a worker was clearing the teeth on the roller of a baler when they became entangled and died near Broderick, Sask., which is about 75 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

On Dec. 27, 2020, Sommer Green Forages pleaded guilty in Outlook Provincial Court to subsection 139(1), which says an employers should ensure a machine is locked out and remains locked out while an employee is working on it.

The court imposed a fine and surcharge totalling $70,000.